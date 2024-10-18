Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.25 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 156.90 ($2.05). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 157.40 ($2.06), with a volume of 4,429,769 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.50).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,248.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

