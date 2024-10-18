TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
TrueContext Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35.
About TrueContext
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TrueContext
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for TrueContext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueContext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.