TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35.

TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

