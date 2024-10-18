Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 22,530 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 212.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 26.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. ZimVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.81 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 63.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $9,297,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,259,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

