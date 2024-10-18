Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,342 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASO opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.