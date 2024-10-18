Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Consolidated Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 25.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.6% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.9 %

CWCO opened at $26.08 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.