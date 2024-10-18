Truist Financial Corp Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,148 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 415,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,754.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

IBCP opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $730.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

