Truist Financial Corp Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Donaldson by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 367,705 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth about $25,351,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,288,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,331,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,453,000 after buying an additional 190,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $1,056,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

