Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

