Truist Financial Corp Invests $373,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 78.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ LILA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 26,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $250,967.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.