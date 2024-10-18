Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PUBM stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,759.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,250.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $315,759.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,896 shares of company stock worth $1,731,463. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

