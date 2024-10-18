Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,152 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

