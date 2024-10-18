Truist Financial Corp Purchases 448 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $105.85 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

