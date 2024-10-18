Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

