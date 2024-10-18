Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,017.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,882 shares of company stock worth $2,570,471 in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.