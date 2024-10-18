Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $28.34.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

