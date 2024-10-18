Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,981 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP opened at $24.63 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

