Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $386.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

