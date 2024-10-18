Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,753 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,674.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,683 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 691,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 260,970 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 489,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AAAU opened at $26.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $26.67.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.