Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,873 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $6,284,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

