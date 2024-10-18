Truist Financial Corp Sells 495 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $3,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,990,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,046,785.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.6 %

GIII opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.