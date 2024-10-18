Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

