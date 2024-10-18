UBS Group Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $39.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

EPRT stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,881,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,149,000 after buying an additional 1,847,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $21,274,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,669.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 603,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

