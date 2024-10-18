UBS Group Increases NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $49.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NNN opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NNN REIT will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

