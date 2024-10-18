UGI (NYSE:UGI) PT Raised to $27.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 24.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 18.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

