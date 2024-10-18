Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Unity Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

