Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $234.10 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.55.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. KeyCorp began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

