US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $66.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.82.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after acquiring an additional 351,646 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of US Foods by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

