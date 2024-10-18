Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

UTZ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -92.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

