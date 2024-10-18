VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $11.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

