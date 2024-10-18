Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.80 and last traded at C$44.68. Approximately 10,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 20,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.