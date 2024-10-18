Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $601.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

