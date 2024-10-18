Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,925,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $267.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

