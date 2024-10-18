Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Viad were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 455.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viad by 20.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Viad by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Viad in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

VVI opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Viad Corp has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $40.27.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

