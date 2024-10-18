Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Viridium Pacific Group Trading Up 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.38.
Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile
Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.
