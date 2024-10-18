Vista Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after acquiring an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 882.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock valued at $347,729,127 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

