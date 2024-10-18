Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $40.27 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,574.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.