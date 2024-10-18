Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 61.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 790,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 300,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $348.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.88 and a 200-day moving average of $316.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

