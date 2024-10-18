Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $36.88 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

