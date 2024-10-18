Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 485,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 271.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

