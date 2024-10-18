Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,682 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,592 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,341 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $903,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $292.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.05 and a 200 day moving average of $241.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.