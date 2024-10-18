Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

