Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $188,578,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corteva by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,842,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 700.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $63,238,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile



Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

