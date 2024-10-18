Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.89% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,337 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,935,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 38,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 309,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 133,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $17.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

