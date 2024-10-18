Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $285.78 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $226.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

