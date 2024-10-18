Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 154.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in NetEase by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in NetEase by 16.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 86,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $79.73 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.18.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

