Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Worthington Enterprises worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

