Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $217.02 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

