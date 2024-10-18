Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $366.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.79 and a 200-day moving average of $321.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $389.23. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

