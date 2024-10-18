Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Qualys by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,140 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.32 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.