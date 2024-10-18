Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968,502 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,229 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,989,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,780,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 411,616 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,680,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 694,079 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 13.1% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 19,423,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,551,000 after buying an additional 2,251,704 shares during the last quarter.

BBD opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

